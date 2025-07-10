Dixon optometrist: Protect your eyes from the sun’s rays

With summer in full swing, Dr. Emily Richardson, optometrist with OSF HealthCare St. Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, is reminding the community about the importance of proper eye protection. Here are a few tips she shared to keep in mind when choosing your next pair of sunglasses:

1. Look for 100% UVA and UVB protection. Sunglasses should block 100% of UVA and UVB rays, ideally up to 400nm, to shield your eyes from harmful ultraviolet radiation. This protection is essential year-round, even on cloudy days.

2. Bigger is better. Large lenses and wrap-around styles offer more comprehensive coverage, helping to block sunlight from all angles and reduce exposure to damaging rays.

3. Prioritize quality over style. While fashionable frames are fun, make sure the lenses are high quality. A quick test: Look at a straight line, like a tile floor. If the line appears wavy or distorted, the lenses may be of poor quality.

4. Choose impact-resistant materials. For everyday use, plastic lenses are sufficient. For sports or high-impact activities, opt for polycarbonate lenses, which offer superior impact resistance and scratch protection.