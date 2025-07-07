40th annual OSF Tennis Classic results

Local tennis

Results from the 40th annual OSF Tennis Classic: Play wrapped up over the weekend as multiple divisions competed over four days at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts in Dixon. Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes won 13 games to take the 18 and under girls doubles division, with Rachel Lance and Brooklyn Arjes (10 games won) taking second. In the 14 and under girls doubles category, Jenna Mustapha and Parker Brigl won 22 games and Rachel Ravlin and Anna Partington won 21.

Collin Roemer and Carter French won the 16 and under boys doubles division with 15 games won. Joel Rhodes and Aron Rivera won 12 games to take the 18 and under boys doubles division.

In 18 and under mixed doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Joel Rhodes led the way with 13 games won. In 16 and under mixed doubles, Jenna Mustapha and Aron Rivera won via head-to-head tiebreaker over Brooklyn Arjes and Joel Rhodes after each won 11 games. Jenna Mustapha and Adam Mustapha won 8-5 in their 14 and under mixed doubles match against Parker Brigl and Owen Fiessinger.

In women’s doubles, Jamie Brigl and Kristy Eckhardt led the way with 28 games won. Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl were runner-up with 23 games won.

Aron Rivera and Jensen Elias topped the men’s doubles field with 31 games won, just ahead of Arnold Chattic and Isaiah Chattic (30). Joel Rhodes and Jonathan Rhodes (29) were third, followed by Micah Peterson and Brecken Peterson (27).

Grace Ferguson and Joel Rhodes won 18 games in the adult mixed doubles category, followed by Maddy Jacobs and Cody Britt (13).