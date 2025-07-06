McCombie running for reelection to 89th House District seat

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced her campaign for reelection in the 89th District.

“I went to Springfield to stand up for the families of my district and defend the conservative values we share,” McCombie said. “When elected officials forget who they work for, our families, our communities, and our future pay the price. I’m proud to fight for and bring common sense to state government.”

McCombie was unanimously elected by her colleagues as House Republican leader in both 2022 and 2024,

“I’m proud to lead one of the most conservative Republican caucuses in Illinois history, standing strong for taxpayers and families,” she said. “Under my leadership our whole caucus has held firm against every tax increase, and we’re working every day to restore fiscal sanity, public safety, and trust in state government.”

McCombie is a licensed real estate appraiser and Realtor. She previously served as mayor of Savanna and on the Savanna City Council. She is a graduate of Western Illinois University.

She has been married to Curt, a volunteer fireman and lab technician at DuPont in Thomson, for 19 years. She is part of a close-knit and active family, and her time revolves around them and outdoor recreational activities.

While many issues face the state, McCombie cites education, job growth, ethics reform, restoring public safety and strong constituent service as her top priorities.

The 89th Illinois House District includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties and parts of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties.