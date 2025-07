Fireworks light up the sky over the Twin Cities Thursday, July 3, 2025. A party at RB&W Park had music and food to celebrate American independence. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Baja Band and Evergreen provided the music, food trucks the snacks and the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees the fireworks Thursday, July 3, 2025, as Rock Falls Tourism put on a celebration of America’s independence at RB&W Park.