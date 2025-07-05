July 06, 2025
Roadwork begins July 7 on Route 38 between Ashton, Franklin Grove

DIXON – Construction on Route 38 in Lee County will begin Monday, July 7, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The work zone is between Ashton and Franklin Grove and will consist of pavement patching. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through year five of Rebuild Illinois include about $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

