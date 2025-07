Members of the Petunia Festival royal court fill a table Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Dixon library as they help kids make crafts. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Petunia Fest was in full bloom Wednesday, July 2, 2025, as royalty met with kids to make crafts at the Dixon library. Painting rocks, making crowns and playing with stickers were all part of the fun. The carnival kicked off Wednesday and the entertainment area in downtown Dixon opened Thursday with music and food.