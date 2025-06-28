Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for June 15-21, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Anthony Vargas to Jorge L Martinez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-258-007, $20,000.

William S Davis, Erika M Ranken and Erika M Davis to Ricky Spangler and Jody Spangler, 1404 Nan Ave., Dixon, $225,500.

Susan L Coers to Angela Shrimplin and John Shrimplin, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-02-300-001, $0.

Stephen Papesh Jr. and Deanna Papesh to Jose J Contreras Godinez and Monica Ochoa Ortiz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-039, $25,000.

Dustin F Vock, Jordan Black and Jordan Vock to Corey Silver and Ashley Schwertfeger, 1439 Lanewood, Dixon, $145,000.

Nicholas Griffin to Kim Peters, 813 W. 5th St., Dixon, $144,000.

Kahla D Davis to Trevar James, 708 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $125,500.

Owen Olson to Judy Curatolo, 417 Maple Lane, Paw Paw, $195,000.

Adan E Ramirez, Morgan Ramirez and Lionel L Bardier to Troy M Purvis and Kimberly L Purvis, 1663 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $310,000.

David L Smith and Wendy L Smith to Kathleen A Czerwinski, 637 Ogee Road, Earlville, $328,000.

Deed

Timatt Real Estate Master Series Llc Series 9 to 309 Homes LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township: 18-08-09-151-001, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ross D Thuente and Lance Hartzell to Mlr Investments LLC, 2507 Fourth St., Dixon, $0.

Rose Marie Hoag and Rose M Hoag to Dean A Hoag, Anne M Hoag and Candace K Richy, 865 Richards Road, Compton, $0.

Lynette L Cruse to Leroy W Cruse and Lynette Cruse, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-044, $0.

Ricky E Stouffer to Brian Stouffer, Roxie George and Patricia Kaelin, 143 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $0.

Alpolinar Quintanilla to Apolinar Quintanilla Jr., one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-408-003, $0.

Brian K Bellini, Brian Bellini, Leann L Bellini and Leann Bellini to Brian K Bellini and Leann L Bellini, 1577 Eldena Road, Dixon, $0.

Maria E Granado to Maria E Granado and David J Granado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-426-013, $0.

Quit claim deed in trust

Rhonda J Zsamboki to Rhonda J Zsamboki, trustee, and Rhonda J Zsamboki Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-354-013, $0.

Michael A Lessner and Teresa Lessner to Michael A Lessner, trustee, Teresa Lessner, trustee, and Lessner Family Revocable Living Trust No 100, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-277-035, $0.

Trustees deeds

Bruce A Kugler, trustee, and Elinore H Kugler Living Trust to Mark E Nusbaum and Gloria E Nusbaum, 220 Boyd St., Unit 3E, Dixon, $208,000.

David Lahman, trustee, and Jeanette M Lahman 1989 Revocable Trust to Christina Godbout and Davis Godbout, one parcel in Bradford Township: 04-10-06-400-002, $20,000.

Deeds in trust

Ramoniene Jurate and Ramonas Saulius to Ramonas Saulius, trustee, Ramonas Saulius Revocable Living Trust, Ramoniene Jurate, trustee, and Ramoniene Jurate Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 15-07-10-376-001, $0.

Dean A Oester to Garreston Oester Family Trust and Dean A Oester, trustee, one parcel in Marion Township: 12-14-15-401-002, $0.

Minerva Montes, Minerva Montes Castro and Serafin Sanchez to Minerva Montes, trustee, and Minerva Montes Family Trust, 310 Poplar St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

William Schaller, also known as Granville W Schaller, to Kaleb Hamm, two parcels on Third Street in Fenton, $7,500.

John F Nitz and Sarah J Nitz to Justin R Stevenson and Jennifer L Stevenson, 308 W. 15th St., Sterling, $295,000.

Brian L Babel and Christine A Babel to John E Miller and Sandra K Miller, 2103 10th Ave., Sterling, $220,000.

David Gibson to James R Skrogstad Jr, 1510 4th Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Wendy Meyer to Jan R Keeton, 312 E. 8th St., Rock Falls, $89,500.

William J Lilly to Dawson Smith, 2204 Scott St., Rock Falls, $92,500.

Cynthia A Hoogerwerf to James V Britt Jr and Jan C Britt 7885 Felton Rd., Prophetstown, $203,000.

City Of Sterling to Barry Collinson, 1008 Ash Ave., Sterling, $500.

City Of Sterling to Fth Holdings LLC, 907 1st Ave., Sterling, $1,000.

Barara A Crossley, formerly known as Barbara A Marks, formerly known as Barbara A Sutkay, to Nicholas J Alvarado and Rhonda J Mckee Alvarado, 1212 Winn Road, Sterling, $365,000.

Theresa Betz to Patricia Stewart and Katie Shroats, 9445 Buell Road, Rock Falls, $240,000.

Marilyn J Scott and Deborah J Scott to Nathan M Brown, 707 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $118,000.

Judith Ann Laws Estate, Connie Johnston, Lori Miller, Christine Laws, Dean Laws, Kiley R Laws, Chloe I Laws and Judy A Laws Estate to Paige Farni and Garrett Farni, 2108 N. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $185,000.

Harlan L Houzenga and Joyce E Houzenga to Paula R Wiebenga Trust and Jeffrey A Wiebenga Trust, two parcels on Bunker Hill Road, Fulton, $500,000.

Garry E Medema Family Trust and Brenda E Medema Family Trust to Dale J Sikkema and Jolene K Sikkema, 115 2nd Ave., Fulton, $30,000.

Jameson M Harbron and Nicole A Harbron to Derek Cavin, 307 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $136,400.

Deborah K Meurs and Allison Meurs to Deborah K Meurs, 5849 Garden Plain Rd., Fulton, $0.

Douglas D House and Rosalouise House to Curt J House and Sharon House, 13475 Galt Rd., Sterling, $204,000.

Dena Read and Jonathan Read to Dylan J Schmall and Emily A Morrison, 2211 Canal St., Rock Falls, $127,500.

Secretary Of Hud to Timothy Wright, 977 Ridge Rd., Rock Falls, $81,100.

Mary Jo Norberg, formerly known as Mary Jo Sigel, to Bryan Butler, 107 N. Washington St., Tampico, $83,000.

Musel Inc to Troy K Pritchard, 106 Prospect St., Morrison, $26,500.

Diamond Ridge Developments Inc to Laverne F Vanderschaaf, four parcels on Jackson Street in Morrison, $100,000.

Alexander J Vlakancic and Melissa Vlakancic to Adan Esteban Ramirez and Morgan Ramirez, 211 Timber Lane Drive, Sterling, $331,000.

Marlene M Steinert Trust to Matthew J Dail and Nicole R Dail, 705 12th Ave., Erie, $276,000.

John A Robinson and Cheryl K Robinson to Andrew N Ball and Jessica I Ball, 13800 Rockwood Court, Morrison, $247,500.

William C Mcginn and Katherine M Mcginn to William C Mcginn, Katherine M Mcginn and Marcy A Mcginn, 208 E. 4th St., Sterling; 11092 Luther Road, Rock Falls; and 209 E. 5th St., Sterling, $0.

Barbara J Schrage, Laverne W Woessner, Joyce M Pilgrim, Barbara J Boyer, John L Boyer and Mary Ann Wattles to Raul F Leroy Pizarro and Norma J Pizarro, one parcel in Jordan Township: 05-29-101-019, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Aaqil Khan to Aaqil Khan and Khan M Olivia, 28875 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $0.

Gary J Hovey and Becky L Hovey to Melissa Schipper and Tricia Kane, 895 Thome Rd., Albany, $0.

Victor R Kimberlin to Kimberlin Properties LLC, 1121 9th Ave., Fulton, and 820 16th Place, Fulton, $0.

Bonnie Vankampen, Paula Barsema, Robin Hurst and Allen D Vankampen Estate to Bonnie Vankampen, Paula Barsema and Robin Hurst, 2201 6th St., Fulton, $0.

Steven D Workman and Cynthia S Workman to Kelly Preslan and Kyle Workman, 300 N. 10th St., Fulton, $0.

Deeds

Marjorie E Ellis to Florence Stevens, trustee, Marjorie E Ellis Trust and Gordon L Ellis Trust, one parcel in Erie Township: 20-06-483-001, $0.

Sue A Teske and John Teske to John W Teske, trustee; Sue A Teske, trustee; and Teske Family Trust, 302 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Paul Adams and Dianne Adams to Paul Adams Trust and Dianne Adams Trust, parcel number 1-20-327-007, $0.

Dwayne C Cropsey to Dwayne C Cropsey Trust, 613 6th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

John M Willhite, trustee, and Willhite Family Trust to Donald W Willhite, 1412 9th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Thomas R Ashelford to Kimberly Brennan, 6175 N. Oak Drive, Byron, $18,500.

Mark Bergstrom, Mark A Bergstrom, Kayla Bergstrom and Kayla C Bergstrom to North End Auto & Tire LLC, 612 N. Division Ave., Polo, and 610 N. Division Ave., Polo, $135,970.

Gary A Wetzel to Jeffrey A Gates and Shannon L Gates, one parcel in Taylor Township, 22-13-100-002, $400,000.

Frank Licastro to Frank Licastro, trustee, and Licastro Family Lv Tr, 419 S. Regulators St., Creston, $0.

Hub City Carwash LLC to Sss Rochelle Car Wash LLC, 1185 N. 7th St., Rochelle, and 840 S. 7th St., Rochelle, $860,000.

Donald Wasilewski to Gaven Jay Meiners and Tracy Lynn Meiners, 313 Knollwood Drive, Dixon, $15,000.

Laura E Robb Elan and Patsy K Mahoney to Robbie R Zimmerman and Gwendolyn J Zimmerman, 310 N. 5th St., Oregon, $124,000.

Erik Guglielmi to Felix Benitez and Martha Benitez, five parcels in Byron Township: 04-36-476-003, 04-36-477-003, 04-36-478-001, 04-36-478-002 and 04-36-478-007, $95,000.

Freeport Portfolio LLC to Freeport Portfolio, LLC, 13313 W. Montague Rd., Baileyville; 112 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston; 207 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston; 301 S. Blaine St., Leaf River, and 102 E. Fulton St., Polo, $20,000.

Cindy L Furman to Diana Alanis and Venancio Alanis, 5212 S. Mill Pond Rd., Rochelle, $333,000.

Paul Harrison to Jose A Quinonez, 7005 E. IL Rte 64, Chana, $239,900.

Douglas W Forsberg and Amy Y Forsberg to Keith R Griffith and Kristen S Griffith, 1204 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $317,000.

Jeanette M Sola Deceased By Heir to Juan Miguel Corte Perez and Briceida Ortencia Vaszuez Cortes, 10591 Kyte Rd., Rochelle, $255,000.

Dyn Office Investments LLC and Dyn Office Investments to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 206 & 212 W. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $1,120.

Scott Fulrath to James D Levan and Destiny D Levan, 7726 S. Glen Rd., Polo, $400,000.

Cal Group Inc to Nicole Sofolo, 405 S. Pleasant Ave., Polo, $120,360.

Marlin C Wallgren and Penny A Wallgren to Mugsy W LLC, 330 E. Center St., Mt. Morris; 1011 S. 5th St., Oregon; and 1101 S. 5th St., Oregon, $0.

Polo Seed Company to Derek Weegens, 1039 N. IL Rte 26, Polo, $8,860.

Hillshire Brands Company and Sara Lee Corporation to Lineage Logistics LLC, 500 N. Wiscold Dr., Rochelle, and 600 N. Wiscold Dr., Rochelle, $6,5712,845.

Doris J Fetterolf to Mary Littlewood, 7261 S. Ridge Rd., Dixon, $322,000.

Kenneth A Kendra and Carrie K St Clair to Zygby LLC, 17532 W. Eagle Point Rd., Polo, $60,000.

Keenan Jones and Daniel A Jennings, trustee, to Ellenk Falk-Jennings and Ellen K Jennings Falk, 639 S. 1st St., Rochelle, $45,000.

Cindy M Yoakum Deceased, Nicholas A Yoakum and Tyler J Yoakum to Tiffany Linczmaier, 8774 N. Sunnyside Drive, Byron, $315,000.

Quit claim deeds

Mary B Bushnell, Edwin G Bushnell, Frederic R Bushnell and Cade J Bushnell to John B Bushnell and Mary B Bushnell Lv Tr, one parcel in Marion Township, 10-22-300-005, $0.

Pretzel City Builders LLC to Chapman Properties 360 LLC, 207 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, and 301 S. Blaine St., Leaf River, $0.

Terry L Bunger to Roger W Bunger, 1231 Sunnymeade Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Ronald A Arne and Mary T Arne to Mary T Arne, 124 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Ronald A Arne and Mary Arne to Ronald A Arne, 951 N. Woolf Ct., Rochelle, $0.

Oscar Delgado to Oscar Delgado and Juana Delgado, 117 Main St., Leaf River, $0.

Shawn A Jenkins to Jeffery Alderson, 412 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $0.

Frederick C Hill and Kathleen L Hill to Heather M Crawford , trustee, and Frederick & Kathleen Hill Family Tr, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Frederick C Hill to Kathleen L Hill, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Ann M Wilhelm, trustee, and Marjorie A Wilhelm Tr to Louise Ladedra Marcum and Steven Jay Marcum, 1126 N. Mongan Dr., Oregon, $292,000.

Deeds in trust

Shirley A Martinez and Michael E Greer to Shirley A Martinez, trustee, and Grand Detour Tr3705, 3705 W. Cedar St., Dixon, $0.

Andrew A Macklin and Jessica L Macklin to Andrew A Macklin, trustee, Jessica L Macklin, trustee, and Andrew A & Jessica L Macklin Rev Tr, 8510 N. Kilbuck Rd., Monroe Center, $0.

James A Manley to James A Manley Tr, 7737 N. Adeline Rd., Leaf River, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office