Light rain no bother for Oregon Park District’s second concert in the park

Evelyn Whalen, 3, of Oregon, plays with two plastic flying rings as she enjoys the music of “Buzzed by SonSET” at the Oregon Park District’s Concert in the Park on Tuesday, June 24. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A smattering of light rain didn’t stop Buzzed by SonSET from performing at the Oregon Park District’s Concerts in the Park on Tuesday.

The light rain that fell briefly across the concert venue at Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place, didn’t stop kids and their parents from moving to the tunes.

Central Bank served as the music sponsor, providing flying discs to attendees.

The free concerts are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Bands perform on the park’s covered stage, with spectators sitting on the surrounding lawn.

Attendees are reminded to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to enjoy the 90-minute concerts.

Food vendors also are available on-site to purchase food or beverages. In the event of threatening weather, concerts will be moved to River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon.

Upcoming schedule:

July 1: The 80s Hit List, sponsored by Coilcraft

July 8: Soda, sponsored by the city of Oregon

July 15: Blue Steel, sponsored by E.D. Etnyre

July 22: Burn N Bush/Color Run, sponsored by Woods

Concert updates can be found on the park district’s Facebook page.