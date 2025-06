The Rock River Jazz Band will perform music from the Big Band and Swing eras at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Page Park Band Shell, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon. (Photo provided by Rock River Jazz Band)

DIXON – The Rock River Jazz Band will perform music from the Big Band and Swing Eras at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Page Park Band Shell, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon.

The concert will feature local vocalist Angie Harrison, who will perform tunes like “It’s Only a Paper Moon” “Orange Colored Sky” and more. The band hopes to put you “In The Mood” and its “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” Aaron White is ready to get you jumpin’ in your seats.

Those attending can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.