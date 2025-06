The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 26, at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The summer sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Page Park Band Shell.

Come listen to The Music-Makers, Parade Of The Tall Ships, Salute to American Jazz, La Cumparsita, Australian Up-country Tune, and several marches.

There will be door prizes and this week’s concessions will be provided by Roiel Scoop Ice Cream, Main Squeeze Lemonade and Christine’s Kitchen baked goods.