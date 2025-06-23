Dixon man charged with armed violence, weapon, drug violations in Whiteside County

MORRISON – Less than a month after he was sentenced to probation in Lee County on a felony weapons charge, a Dixon man has been charged in Whiteside County with felony weapons and drug offenses.

Lucas Underhile, 27, is accused of armed violence, a Class X felony that carries a possible prison term of at least 15 years; possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of ammunition by a felon; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

The charges were filed June 20 in Whiteside County Circuit Court in connection with a June 18 incident, according to court records.

The armed violence charge specifically accuses him of possessing a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun while possessing methamphetamine. The two controlled substance charges accuse him of possessing alprazolam pills and diazepam pills.

According to court records, Underhile pleaded guilty May 28 in Lee County to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as part of a plea deal that led to the dismissal of one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a weapon without the required firearm owner’s identification card in a January 2024 case. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

A Whiteside County judge ruled June 20 that Underhile will remain detained at the Whiteside County Jail. His next court appearance is a June 30 preliminary hearing.