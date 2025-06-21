Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for June 8-14, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Miranda L Fisher and Chase C Cheshire to Steven E Payne and Steven Payne, 630 Willett Ave., Dixon, $124,500.

Steven Sloan, Sarah Sloan and Sara Sloan to Keith F Elliott and Linda S Elliott, 402 N. Front St., Sublette, $179,450.

Thomas Broderick and Connie A Broderick to Bradley J Apple and Ann M Apple, one property in May Township: 13-21-04-200-002, $95,000.

Ricky Spangler and Jody L Spangler to Miryam Cabrera, 1705 U.S. Route 30, Amboy, $240,000.

Tom W Billhorn and Denise L Billhorn to Dominic G Moore, 646 E. Main St., Amboy, $145,000.

Matthew Englehart to M.e.e.m. Storage Units LLC and Meem Storage Units LLC, 616 Walnut St., Compton, $150,000.

Cruse & Hummel LLC to Nicholas Vallejos, W. 222 Chamberlin St., Dixon, $145,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Sonja M Owen, 740 Keller Drive, Dixon, $295,000.

T L I Inc to D & S Maintenance Inc, 903 Sterling Road, Dixon, $0.

Nicholas E Litts to Kurt K Nelson and Sarah U Nelson, 1006 Highland Ave., Dixon, $106,000.

Quit claim deeds

Derion A Halfacre to Jana Halfacre, 806 E. 3rd St., Dixon, $0.

David Baez and Arleen Baez to Russell Mcfeeley, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-126-034; $16,500.

Robert L Venier to Tyler R Venier and Ashley B Venier, 1841 Brinton Ave., Dixon, $101,153.

Milroy Farms LLC to Bug Acres LLC, one parcel in May Township: 7-08-01-400-004; and two parcels in South Dixon Township: 18-08-12-100-008 and 18-08-12-200-010, $0.

Darryl Arnold Meadows and Norine T Meadows to Michael Meadows, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-013, $0.

Brenda Stewart to Linda Seaton and Michelle Holeyfield, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-177-005, $0.

Deeds in trust

Elmer E Shaw and Kay E Shaw to Elmer E Shaw, trustee, Kay E Shaw, trustee, and Shaw Family Trust, four parcels in Lee Center Township: 1-16-21-401-010, 11-16-21-402-002, 11-16-29-400-002, 11-16-29-400-006, $0.

Elmer E Shaw and Kay E Shaw to Elmer E Shaw, trustee, Kay E Shaw, trustee, and Shaw Family Trust, one parcel in Amboy Township: 11-16-21-402-021, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

William C Mcginn and Katherine M Mcginn to William C Mcginn, Katherine M Mcginn and Marcy A Mcginn, 208 E. 4th St., Sterling; 11092 Luther Road, Rock Falls; and 209 E. 5th St., Sterling, $0.

William C Mcginn and Katherine M Mcginn to William C Mcginn and Katherine M Mcginn, parcels on Prophet Road, Rock Falls, and Luther Road in Rock Falls: 16-02-478-002; 16-02-478-006; 16-11-100-003; 16-11-200-002; 16-11-400-004; 16-12-100-003; and 16-12-300-001, $0.

Gerald M Capriotti and Gina M Capriotti to Sarah Anne Turner and Aaron Nathaniel Turner, 1770 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $89,095.

James Crangle Foundation Inc to Adib Musa Nasseh and Mohammad Emran Popal, 308 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Arleen M Alvarado to Emmanuel Reformed Church, 205 E. Wall St., Morrison, $150,000.

Gaumer Real Estate LLC to Timothy P Lilly, 221 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $143,000.

Stephanie Arellano, formerly known as Stephanie Rabadan, to Brays S Davanzo, 1001 4th Ave., Sterling, $114,500.

Gerald Sharp II to Greener Grass Investments LLC, 27748 Fargo Road, Tampico, $320,000.

Michael J Bushaw to Logan Leming and Krista Leming, 603 Burbon St., Rock Falls, $143,000.

Thomas A Williams to Johnny A Reed Jr, 11350 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $180,000.

Scott R Voda and Jessica A Voda to Evan Scott Wyllie and Rachel Marie Wyllie, 12749 Lawrence Lane, Sterling, $375,000.

Deanna J Stuart and Lee E Stuart to Robert I Stuart, 817 9th Ave., Fulton, $140,000.

Michelle Walker to Properties 815 LLC, 27200 Maple Drive, Sterling, $76,000.

Kristen N Anderson, formerly known as Kristen N Wypasek, and Adam Anderson to Brandy L Jones and Turiya C Jones, 209 12th Ave., Sterling, 112,000.

Jeffrey L Nielsen to Joseph Lewis, 1008 8th Ave., Rock Falls, $51,000.

Quit claim deeds

Meredith Lee Pope to Ray A Pope and Meredith Lee Pope, 208 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Rusty C Baker and Olivia Baker to Rusty C Baker, 109 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Kimberly K Martin, guardian, Kenneth R Mills Estate and Ronald W Mills to Rk Mills Farms LLC, 11571 Crosby Road, Morrison, and 13124 Rock Road, Morrison, $0.

Kimberly K Martin, guardian, and Kenneth R Mills Estate to Rk Mills Farms LLC, one parcel in Fenton Township: 14-01-100-013, $0.

Wayne R Mckenna Jr to Wayne R Mckenna Jr and Deanna Mckenna, 1605 29th Place, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Randall R Heide and Betty R Heide to Randall Heide Trust and Betty Heide Trust, 16353 Norton Road, Morrison, $0.

James E Mitchell Trust to Brett M Saathoff and Rachael L Saathoff, 5678 David Road, Erie, $269,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lh Development Inc to Jeffrey S Bain and Sandra L Bain, 1535 Joanne Trail, Byron, $32,000.

Andre A Puseman and Amy R Puseman to Jeremy J Little and Cortni Little, 5430 N River Road, Byron, $267,000.

Jeffrey C Johnson to Dominic Caron, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-36-376-014, $64,000.

Valarie Pfoutz to Timothy Craig Finkboner and Crystal Lynn Finkboner, 2989 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $390,000.

Brad Johnson to Collin D Grady, 107 S. 5th Ave, Forreston, $160,000.

Josh M Faivre to Brian F Hourigan and Sally L Hourigan, 102 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $205,000.

James F Beardin to Marlice A Hall, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 802, Rochelle, $136,000.

Abigail E Gould to Harlen E Hildebrandt and Susan M Hildebrandt, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-404-004, $287,500.

Carson Riley Sweeney and Natalie J Schmit to Logan Ervin, 1220 N Moose Rd, Mt. Morris, $250,000.

Ronald H Stocking and Joyce M Stocking to John W Krueger, trustee; Theresa L Krueger, trustee; and Lce Tr1117, 3755 E. Pine Rock Rd, Oregon, $48,000.

Cole Richard Davidson to Cory J Myers and Nicole L Myers, 9532 E. Marquand Drive, Rochelle, $408,000.

Zachary A Childers and Amanda L Childers to Rosario Tripoll, 112 E. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $220,000.

Harold G Diehl and Aileen H Diehl to Harold G Diehl, four parcels in Brookville Township: 06-25-300-002, 06-25-300-003, 06-25-400-002 and 06-36-200-001, $938,405.

Peggy Ann Oslay to Steve Maiworm, 308 Wild Cherry Dr, Dixon; 306 Wild Cherry Dr, Dixon; and 2-09-302-012, $206,000.

Colin C Simpson to Baserabila LLC, 13244 E Lindenwood Road, Kings, $175,555.

Michael T Snodgrass and Malia R Snodgrass to Makhan Gill and Balbir K Gill, 1200 W. Pines Rd, Oregon, $150,000.

Seth W Birkholz to Bennie D Oleson and Valorie J Oleson, 205 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $257,000.

Warranty Deed Trust

Dianna H Brevitt to Dianna H Brevitt, trustee, and Dianna H Brevitt Tr, 8278 S Clinton St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Thomas J Seidelman, Seth G Seidelman, and Kathleen Seidelman to Thomas J Seidelman and Seth G Seidelman, 1800 Jefferson St., Oregon, $0.

Karl Eugene Hagemann to Brad Hagemann, 6289 N Adeline Rd, Mt. Morris; and two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-04-300-003 and 08-05-400-003, $0.

Karl Eugene Hagemann to Karl Eugene Hagemann Jr, 7360 W. Town Line Rd, Leaf River, and one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-32-400-002, $0.

Harold G Diehl to Aileen H Diehl, no parcel information available: 06-25-400-001, $0.

Jeffrey T Mcdermott and Sharon R Mcdermott to Honorata Vandesande and Honorata Van De Sande, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-112-012, $30,000.

Trustees deeds

Central Bank Illijnois, First National Bank And Trust Company Of Rochelle Trustee, Land Trust Agreement Tr11004; Midland States Bank, trustee; and Midland States Bank Land Tr1860 to Route 39 Properties LLC, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-20-300-006, $250,000.

Maryann Macklin, trustee; Robert C Macklin Family Tr; Robert C Macklin Rev Tr; Robert C Macklin Deceased By Trustee; Patricia C Macklin Rev Tr; and Maryann Macklin Tr to Route 39 Properties LLC, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-17-300-004; 6089 S Dement Rd., Rochelle; and 6089 S Dement Rd, Rochelle; $2,425,000.

Julie A Watson, trustee, and Sandra L Noser Lv Tr to Julie A Watson, trustee, and Richard L Noser Lv Tr, 1163 W. 2nd St., Byron, $0.

James J Brady, trustee, and James J Brady Tr to Leslie J Adams, 2988 E Honey Creek Rd, Chana, $158,000.

Juanito E Delfinado, trustee; and Juanito E Delfinado Tr to Kyle Elliott, 10072 E Hickory Ridge Dr., Rochelle, and one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-101-011, $500,000.

Deeds in trust

Doris M Rosenbalm, Deceased By Devisees to Susan L Andrew, trustee; John N Andrew, trustee; and Andrew Family Tr812, 804 Rhoads Pl, Oregon, $148,000.

V Robert Cassens and Alice A Cassens to V Robert Cassens, trustee; Alice A Cassens, trustee; and Cassens Family Tr, 14-23-300-002 and one parcel in Woosung Township: 20-04-300-004, $0.

Linda J Nason to Rick D Nason, trustee; William T Cash III, trustee; and Rln Tr625, 4934 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $0.

Christopher J Head and Peggy E Kruger-Head to Christopher J Head, trustee; Peggy E Kruger-Head, trustee; and Head Family Tr1; 1127 W 2nd St, Byron, $0.

George H Groenhagen and Rozann M Groenhagen to George H Groenhagen, trustee; Rozann Groenhagen, trustee; and George And Rozann Groenhagen Family Tr1, 4646 E Limerick Rd, Stillman Valley; one parcel in Marion Road: 10-32-400-006 and 4878 E Limerick Road, Oregon, $0.

Jeffrey S Bain and Sandra L Bain to Patrick Bautz, no parcel information available, $200,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office