June 20, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sam Kersey on Rock Falls ‘Summer Splash’

By John Sahly
The River Country Stomp line dancers put on a performance Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Summer Splash in Rock Falls.

File photo: The River Country Stomp line dancers put on a performance Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Summer Splash in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Sam Kersey, on Rock Falls "Summer Splash"" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 29 featured the president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, Sam Kersey, previewing the upcoming 2025 “Summer Splash” event on Saturday, June 21, at the Rock Falls riverfront.

From the Sterling Rock Falls YMCA 5K run/walk at 10 a.m. to the “Sizzlin Meat-Up” fundraiser drawing at 6:45 p.m., Kersey spotlights all events for the entire day. Most activities are free to the public, with registration and further information available at the Rock Falls chamber website.

