Sterling bids farewell to retiring Deputy Police Chief Jeff Mohr

The city of Sterling bid farewell to retiring Sterling Deputy Police Chief Jeff Mohr on Monday, June 16, 2025, during its City Council meeting. Left to right are Amanda Mohr, Jeff Mohr, Mayor Diana Merdian and 'Mayor for the Day' Ari Castillo. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira bid a fond farewell to retiring Deputy Chief Jeff Mohr during Monday’s Sterling City Council meeting.

“It’s my honor to stand before you today as we recognize and celebrate an extraordinary individual, Deputy Chief Jeffrey Edwin Mohr, for 28 years of dedicated service to our community,” Chavira said. “That’s nearly three decades of unwavering commitment, quiet strength and tireless leadership.”

Mohr, who served his final day with the Sterling Police Department on Tuesday, led a law enforcement career spanning more than 30 years, including time as a military police officer, high school resource officer, patrolman and various leadership positions.

“It’s more than just a career for Jeff, it’s a legacy. From the very beginning, Jeff brought not only professionalism to our agency, but also integrity, compassion, and a deep understanding of what it means to serve and protect,” Chavira said. “Whether working in the streets as a patrolman, roaming the hallways at the high school as a school resource officer, managing complex investigations, mentoring some of our young officers, or helping to shape the future of our department – he’s done it all.”

Chavira went on to compliment the man behind the badge.

“He [Mohr] cares about people, he cares about justice, he cares about making the city a safer and kinder place for everyone. To say thank you hardly seems enough,” Chavira said. “But on behalf of this department, the city, and all those whose lives you’ve touched, I wanted to say thank you, Jeff. Thank you for your sacrifice, your courage and your steadfast commitment to our community.”

Mohr thanked Chavira, the City Council and everyone in attendance for the recognition, stating that “Nobody gets to this point in their career by themselves.”

“Twenty-eight years seemed like a long time. It went by rather fast, in hindsight,” Mohr said. “Nobody gets this far without the direction, support, and generosity of a lot of other people, including chiefs, managers, coworkers, council members, family, and especially my wife. I want to say thank you to all of you. You got me here safely.”