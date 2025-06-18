Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes on road construction

Veterans park commissioner Mark Allison (on ladder) and Mayor Glen Hughes unveil new signage Sunday, June 8, 2025, officially marking Dixon as a POW-MIA city. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 17 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing the road construction situation for the city leading into the summer of 2025.

Other topics discussed: the list of streets and alleys that will be improved through the city’s annual street improvement program along with the hiring of a new police chief, an addition to the police staff and the retirement of law enforcement officials.

