Motorcycles rev up 100-foot hill at Father’s Day climb in Mt. Morris

Billy Herr of Des Moines clears the hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — Sunny skies and a large crowd made for the perfect match at the annual Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 15.

Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing the 100-foot “hill” on their motorcycles, competing in a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.

The RRRMC was founded in 1935 and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

The club grounds are located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, 6719 West Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.

The club is known for its hill climb event, held just to the southwest of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land.

The next hill climb is Sunday, Aug. 3. Admission is $15 per person. Kids under the age of 12 are admitted for free.

For more information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club, visit their Facebook page.

Wade Schults of Lisbon, Iowa goes airborne as he makes a run at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father Day Hill Climb on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

