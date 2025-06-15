Community Voices: Why does it take so long to build something in the Sauk Valley?

Do you remember Mr. T, the Chicago native who starred in the sitcom “The A-Team” and played Clubber Lang in the 1982 movie “Rocky III”?

In that film, he delivered the now-famous line “I pity the fool!”

Over the years, that saying has become synonymous with having sympathy for those who carry a significant responsibility for completing a substantial task and struggle to do so due to circumstances beyond their control.

Enter the project manager.

The project manager coordinates and monitors the various components that must work together to complete a task. Project managers oversee tasks such as extensive public infrastructure projects, guiding the project from start to finish.

Several extensive public infrastructure projects are underway in the Sauk Valley region, and project managers are working diligently to keep them moving forward.

Project Rock, a pedestrian bridge currently under construction in Dixon, exemplifies an initiative that demands significant time and effort to build because it is a walking path that crosses the Rock River.

Several agencies and layers of preparation are involved in such a project – all of which take time to coordinate and process.

The soon-to-be-named riverfront park and the Second Street reconstruction are two extensive public infrastructure projects currently underway in Sterling.

The park is being constructed on land that was previously occupied by a wire mill. A significant amount of work needs to be completed before the playgrounds, splash pad, and other amenities can be built.

Now that construction is underway, it will take several months to complete due to the extensive infrastructure needed to provide utilities for these amenities and throughout the park. And the fact that we are literally building a new park from the ground up.

The Second Street reconstruction entails removing the old road and replacing it with a modern roadway that will feature a pedestrian path connecting downtown Sterling with Martins Landing.

In addition to the ongoing projects, several smaller infrastructure projects are underway in Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls, and various communities, townships, counties, and state roads throughout the Sauk Valley region.

These projects encompass not only roadwork and park construction, but also stormwater management initiatives, sewer line maintenance, and additional projects.

Given the public infrastructure needs in the Sauk Valley region, we should be grateful that our municipal, township, county, and state governments, along with their public works departments, are doing their utmost to keep our streets safe, manage stormwater, and provide wastewater treatment services for the benefit of our community.

So, why does it take so long to build something? I see many comments on social media from people sharing their thoughts on why repairing a street, creating a pedestrian path, or constructing a park takes so long. There’s a story behind that answer, and I’ll share my perspective with you.

First, we live in rural Illinois, which means there is a significant distance between contractors working on these public infrastructure projects and their home base.

Second, there is a limited number of contractors who do the bigger jobs. The average number of contractors bidding for extensive public infrastructure jobs in Sterling is three, and we are not their only client.

Third, utility companies providing electric, gas, water, and internet services participate in public infrastructure projects, requiring extensive coordination with them to ensure alignment with the project schedule.

Ever had to wait for a service call with a utility provider that was scheduled to happen anytime between noon and 5 p.m.? You are not alone. They do that to public works superintendents and city managers as well.

Finally, depending on the project’s size, there are hundreds – if not thousands – of components, including piping, stormwater vaults, cover grates for drains, elbows, valves, and more, that are needed for these projects. All need to be ordered, delivered, staged, and prepped before using them in the project.

To construct or repair a road, you must first remove the existing material to be replaced.

Then, you create a new roadbed by adding gravel, compacting it, and allowing the gravel to settle into place to form a stable roadbed. You are now several weeks into the project, with several more weeks to go before the blacktop can be laid to create the street surface, as concrete work must be completed first.

Now, incorporate equipment, materials, labor, and weather into this recipe for a public infrastructure project, along with waste management services, such as garbage pickup. We’ve learned that homeowners living on streets under construction appreciate it if their weekly garbage pickup schedule remains consistent, when possible.

As you can see, initiating and completing a public infrastructure project of this scale, which can take months to accomplish, requires extensive coordination and perseverance, given the numerous associated issues, needs, and requirements.

So, when you see a street stripped of its blacktop and waiting for new asphalt, or a street or park being assembled piece by piece, you now understand why it takes so long to finish the job.

And we know who made it all happen.

In the world of public infrastructure construction, I don’t pity the fool who has such a demanding job. However, I will praise that same person, the project manager, whom we should regard as a master of public infrastructure construction, and thank them for a job well done when that job is finished.

Jim Wise is a Sterling city councilman.