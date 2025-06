Robbie Leblanc entertains the crowd Saturday, June 22, 2024, during Sterling’s Juneteenth celebration. The event featured music, giveaways, food and vendors to recognize June 19, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

This is a free, family friendly educational event. There will be free food for the youths, free ice cream donated by Culver’s of Rock Falls, bike giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, poetry readings, music, vendors and live entertainment.

This year’s celebration features youth dance group Fab Dance and Fitness Academy from Rockford.