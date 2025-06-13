Missing Sterling woman found safe

STERLING — A 22-year-old Sterling woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to local authorities.

The Sterling Police Department confirmed that Adriennah M. Carmona, who was reported missing June 12, was found through a joint effort by detectives from the Sterling and Dixon police departments. Police say Carmona was not in any danger and had left her previous location voluntarily.

Her family has been informed of her whereabouts and reassured of her safety. Authorities stated there are no criminal violations involved, and no further investigation is expected.