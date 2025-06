Project Rock is coming along ahead of schedule as seen Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Dixon. Project completion is expected by June of 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 11 featured Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long discussing the construction taking place in Vaile Park, the “Project Rock” walking bridge construction in Page Park and an assortment of events and activities through the month taking place.

