A map and renderings of the facilities for Sterling’s Riverfront Park is seen Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Construction has begun on the project. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 11 featured Shaw Local News Reporter Brandon Clark giving an update on the Sterling Riverfront development and a look at area events on the calendar from June through July.

