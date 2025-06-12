Sen. Arellano participates in Home Illinois Summit after appointment to state homelessness task force

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, recently participated in his first Home Illinois Summit Program after Senate Republican Leader John Curran appointed Arellano to the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness.

“Homelessness is a serious and growing issue across our state and nation,” Arellano said. “We need to tackle its root causes and work together to develop real, long-term solutions. This summit allowed me to hear directly from leaders on the front lines, giving me valuable insight into how legislators can better support efforts at the state level.”

The Interagency Task Force on Homelessness is a statewide initiative housed within the Illinois Department of Human Services. Its mission is to lead and coordinate efforts to reduce homelessness and unnecessary institutionalization by implementing a state plan aimed at achieving functional zero homelessness, improving health and human services outcomes for those experiencing homelessness, and strengthening housing stability through comprehensive safety nets.

“This task force plays a critical role in aligning resources, shaping policy, and fostering collaboration across agencies and communities,” Arellano said. “We must continue to prioritize this work if we want to build a more supportive, responsive system that truly meets the needs of vulnerable individuals and families.”

The task force brings together leaders from major state agencies, legislative appointees and key stakeholders to recommend policy changes, oversee implementation and promote interagency collaboration. It acts as a statewide advocate for people experiencing homelessness and ensures a coordinated, accountable approach to addressing the crisis through systemic reforms and strategic resource alignment.

The next meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness is scheduled for Sept. 11.