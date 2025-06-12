Rock Falls Summer Splash returns June 21 at RB&W District Park

Woodlawn Arts Academy acting students put on a performance of skits and poetry Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Rock Falls’ Summer Splash. Performers were (from left) Thomas Vaugh, Sam Jensen, Gen Billiet, Juliette O’Brien, Mia Schultz, Gracie Pettinger, Kaila Hernandez, Maiya Hernandez, Elsie Beer and Dylan McNitt. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a day of free fun with its annual Summer Splash riverfront event Saturday, June 21, at RB&W District Park.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy music, food trucks, kids games, craft vendors, contests and more.

“This huge one-day event is packed full of free competitions, free giveaways, free activities, free entertainment and so much more,” chamber President Sam Kersey said in a news release. “There really is something for everyone in the family during this action-packed event. We hope to see you there.”

Before the festivities begin, tie up your running shoes and walk, run or stroll in the Summer Splash 5K organized by the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA. The race starts at 10 a.m. in RB&W District Park and heads down East Second Street to the Hennepin Canal and back. Entry is $10 for individuals or $15 for a family of four. Day-of registration is welcome.

After the race, visit the animals from the Happy Little Hooves Farm at the park’s amphitheater or display your artistic talent at the annual Chalk the Walk competition at 11 a.m. All entries for the contest must be completed by 5 p.m., and the winner will be announced on the Summer Splash stage at 5:30 p.m. Registration on the chamber website must be completed by Sunday, June 15.

At 11:30 a.m., primp up your pooch for the Happy Tails Doggy Pageant at the park amphitheater. Contestants can register in person at Happy Tails, 1408 McNeil Road in Rock Falls, through the group’s Facebook page or by 11 a.m. the day of the competition.

The Minute To Win It Games competition starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Summer Splash stage, where contestants will have 60 seconds to compete in fun and silly challenges, such as noodling around, cookie face and more. Contestants ages 12 and older must register for the competition on the Rock Falls chamber website. Check-in will take place from noon to 12:20 p.m. Same-day registration will not be accepted.

The YWCA’s Little Mr. & Miss Pageant kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Contestants can register with the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, 412 First Ave. in Sterling.

Entries for the Brick Warz Lego-building competition will be on display from 2 to 5 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on the Summer Splash stage. All builds for the free contest must be family-friendly, stable for viewing, labeled with the contestant’s name and dropped off at the park by 2 p.m. Registration for the event is required on the chamber website.

The Kids Disney Dance Party begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Girl Scouts Troop 150 costume parade at 3 p.m. at the park amphitheater.

At 3:30 p.m., save room for the watermelon-eating challenge at the amphitheater stage, where contestants race to see who can devour a large slice of seedless watermelon the fastest. Contestants must register for the competition on the chamber website.

Check-in will take place from 3 to 3:20 p.m., and same-day registration will not be accepted. The free competition is open to all ages, but contestants 15 and younger must have a parent’s permission.

Other activities and events include:

Bison Burger Cookout

Business showcase and vendor show

Rocko the Snake

Demonstrations

P&C Little Rascals Petting Zoo

Barrel rides

River Country Stomp line dancers

Sizzlin’ Meat Up raffle

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Rock Falls chamber at 815-625-4500 or sam@rockfallschamber.com.