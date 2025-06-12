June 12, 2025
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild to meet June 16 in Forreston

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – The program for the Country Crossroads Quilt Guild on Monday, June 16, is “All Things Long-Arming.”

Three of the guild’s members will share information on preparing quilts for the long armer, as well as some hints for a successful outcome of your long-arming experience.

There also will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions about their personal experiences with long-arming.

Visitors are welcome to attend the program for a $5 fee at the door. Membership dues are $20 per year.

Guild meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month (except December) at Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston.

Doors open at 6 p.m. to provide ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

For more information, call program committee Chair Kay Walker at 815-275-2904 or guild President Jennifer Newcomer at 708-774-3279.

