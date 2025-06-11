IN PHOTOS: Construction of Dixon’s $12M pedestrian bridge to be completed June 2026

Construction on the pedestrian bridge for Project Rock continues Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Dixon. Completion is projected to be next June. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — One year from now, Dixon’s multi-million dollar pedestrian bridge over the Rock River will be completed.

Construction crews headed out to Page Park on Feb. 28 to get their equipment in place and began working in March. It’s planned to be completed in June 2026, which is months ahead of the originally projected date of December 2026, City Manager Danny Langloss said Tuesday.

[ Construction of Dixon’s $12M pedestrian bridge, Project Rock, kicks off with celebration ]

The $12 million development known as Project Rock will extend the multi-use path that runs west of Heritage Crossing with a pedestrian bridge over the Rock River using the old Illinois Central Railroad piers, construct an additional 2.8 miles of multi-use path and resurface just less than a mile of Page Drive, which is maintained by the Dixon Park District.