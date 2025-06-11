2025 Herbal Roots CannaFest moving to Nelson, attendees must ‘bring their own bud’, organizer says

DIXON — The third annual Herbal Roots CannaFest is inviting the public to grab a bud and bring a friend to its new location at the WhoElse Land social club and venue Saturday, June 28.

The “one-of-a-kind full sensory” marijuana and music festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 126 Anderson Lane in Nelson. It will feature live music, glass blowing, food trucks, event merchandise and more. Event organizer Guy Cooksey said no alcohol is permitted and attendees must “bring their own bud.”

“We have a few returning artists from the last couple of years as well as a few new guys,” Cooksey said. “We will have live music provided by Rosbrook Hall for most of the day, and then we have reggae band Rude Punch coming down from Iowa to finish off the night.”

Attendees can shop from over 40 vendors, play interactive games, such as horseshoes and disc golf, or get some fresh ink or a new piercing from Ink Storm Rebels. Event sponsor Peaceful Pines Hemp Farm will also be onsite with a variety of hemp products.

At 4:20 p.m., festival goers can gather at the main stage for a “spark it up” group photo.

“That’ll be the moment not to miss,” Cooksey said. “We’ll be chucking freebies out into the crowd and T-shirts and maybe a hat or two, and who knows what else might get thrown off the stage.”

The 21-and-up event costs $20, which must be paid at the gate.

Cooksey said shuttles will run attendees from the parking lot to the festival grounds throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds will go to Rosbrook Hall and to WhoElse, which is donating its portion of the money to benefit the Honor Flight veterans program.

For more information, visit the Herbal Roots CannaFest Facebook page.