Dolly’s Book Bash in Morrison on June 25 to offer free books, family fun

The Imagination Library program, started in 1996 by country music artist Dolly Parton in Sevier County, Tennessee, provides one free, age-appropriate book per month for children 5 and younger in the U.S. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

MORRISON — Mark your calendars for an evening of literacy, laughter and community connection. United Way of Whiteside County, alongside Literacy of Fun for Everyone, will present Dolly’s Book Bash from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Odell Public Library in Morrison.

This second annual celebration honors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the transformative power of reading.

Families throughout Whiteside County are invited to this free community event designed to spark children’s imagination and strengthen reading and family time. The event will have special programming for young children.

What to expect:

Engaging story time sessions

Hands-on arts and crafts

Fun-filled activities

Informational booths

Refreshments

Giveaways and surprises

Resources for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

“Dolly’s Book Bash represents everything we love about our community – families coming together to celebrate learning and literacy,” said Keri Olson, executive director of United Way of Whiteside County. “Each year, this event reminds us how powerful it can be when we make reading an adventure that children want to be part of.”

Research consistently shows that early exposure to books and reading creates lifelong learners. Dolly’s Book Bash makes literacy accessible and fun for every family, regardless of background or circumstances, according to a news release.

The event spotlights Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an innovative program that delivers free, carefully selected books directly to children’s homes each month from birth through age 5. This program removes barriers to book access and has demonstrated measurable improvements in kindergarten readiness.

Attendance is free, and no advance registration is necessary. Families are welcome to arrive and participate at any point during the event timeframe.

For additional details about Dolly’s Book Bash or to learn more about bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to your family, visit www.uwwhiteside.org or call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973.