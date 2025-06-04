Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on the latest in Dixon and Sterling

Dixon's new chief of police Ryan Bivins (left) shakes hands with Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) after taking the oath of office at Monday's city council meeting, June 2, 2025. (Payton Felix)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 4 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing the current stories being covered, including the installation of the new Dixon Police Chief, plans for a new Sterling wastewater treatment plant and the city’s designation as a River Edge community.

Also discussed: the passage of the state budget for this fiscal year, the city of Morrison sports accomplishments during the spring and an update on a local athlete injured this spring.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.