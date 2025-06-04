June 04, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on the latest in Dixon and Sterling

By John Sahly
Dixon's new chief of police Ryan Bivins (left) shakes hands with Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) after taking the oath of office at Monday's city council meeting, June 2, 2025.

Dixon's new chief of police Ryan Bivins (left) shakes hands with Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) after taking the oath of office at Monday's city council meeting, June 2, 2025. (Payton Felix)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Shaw Local News on the latest in Dixon and Sterling" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 4 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing the current stories being covered, including the installation of the new Dixon Police Chief, plans for a new Sterling wastewater treatment plant and the city’s designation as a River Edge community.

Also discussed: the passage of the state budget for this fiscal year, the city of Morrison sports accomplishments during the spring and an update on a local athlete injured this spring.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixonSterling
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.