Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on the latest in Dixon and Sterling

The TALK-LINE interview for June 4 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing the current stories being covered, including the installation of the new Dixon Police Chief, plans for a new Sterling wastewater treatment plant and the city’s designation as a River Edge community.
Also discussed: the passage of the state budget for this fiscal year, the city of Morrison sports accomplishments during the spring and an update on a local athlete injured this spring.
