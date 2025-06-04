Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Tourism Director

The TALK-LINE interview for June 3 featured Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones and representative John Watts discussing upcoming events June into July.

Those events include: the 4th annual “Bellson” Music Festival honoring Rock Falls native and legendary drummer Louie Bellson Saturday June 7, “Sick-The Magazine Block Party” June 19, the “Touch The Truck” exhibit June 28, The Independence Day celebration July 3 and the “Eats and Beats” outing July 12.

