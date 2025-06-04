June 04, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Tourism Director

By John Sahly
BAJA Band members perform Saturday, June 10, 2023 during Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest.

File photo: BAJA Band members perform Saturday, June 10, 2023, during Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest. (Leah Kalina - Shaw Local News Network)

Listen to "Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Tourism Director" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 3 featured Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones and representative John Watts discussing upcoming events June into July.

Those events include: the 4th annual “Bellson” Music Festival honoring Rock Falls native and legendary drummer Louie Bellson Saturday June 7, “Sick-The Magazine Block Party” June 19, the “Touch The Truck” exhibit June 28, The Independence Day celebration July 3 and the “Eats and Beats” outing July 12.

