Evan Bushman’s complete game, Daniel Kelly’s homer lift Newman to state

The Newman Comets celebrate their 5-1 win over Chicago Hope in the Class 2A Kane County Cougars Supersectional on Monday at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

GENEVA — Before Newman’s Class 2A Kane County Cougars Supersectional matchup with Chicago Hope, coach Kenny Koerner told the team not to hit the ball in the air, because nobody was going to hit one out at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Daniel Kelly had other ideas.

Kelly’s two-run home run highlighted a three-run first inning as the Comets went on to beat the Eagles 5-1 and advance to state for the third straight year.

“He comes up, hits a home run, rounds third and he goes, ‘Hey Kenny, what did you say?’ ”

Kelly came through again with a two-run single in the fifth.

“He’s just been big all postseason,” Koerner said. “He’s such a good kid. Good leader, too.”

Kelly’s blast hit the top of the fence, and he wasn’t sure if it was gone or not. The home plate umpire said it was.

“That was awesome,” he said. “Especially on this field. No one expects to hit one out. That first inning was huge. It shut down their momentum, kind of like last year.”

Newman has beaten Hope to get to state three straight years.

“Especially as a senior you know, one last ride,” Kelly said. “Now we have two more games.”

Newman’s Daniel Kelly smiles as he rounds the bases for his two-run run homer against Chicago Hope Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Class 2A Supersectional at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Comets (28-7-1) advance to face the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes in the second state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Illinois Field in Champaign. The third-place game is at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the title game at 7 p.m.

Kelly also caught a gem from Newman’s big-game pitcher in Monday’s win.

Evan Bushman struck out nine, fooling the Hope batters with his off-speed pitches and leaving them looking on a number of strikeouts.

Bushman is undefeated for the second straight year heading to the state tournament.

He said his off-speed pitches started working after they weren’t as effective early on. Hope’s lone run came in the third inning on a Cesar Marquez RBI single. Bushman was able to leave multiple runners stranded in scoring position in the six-hitter.

“I don’t throw the hardest, but it’s all about locking in and staying in the moment,” he said. “They get a guy on second, it really doesn’t mean much. It’s all about locking in, hitting your spots [against] the next batter. You’ve just got to focus on the next out.”

Newman’s Evan Bushman celebrates the Comet’s 5-1 win over Chicago Hope Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Class 2A Supersectional at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hope singled to start the bottom of the seventh, but the Eagles lined out to Garret Matznick at short and he threw to first for a double play. Hope flew out with a man on to end the game and the Comets had a dogpile in the infield.

“I was going to take [Bushman] out to start the seventh inning and he begged me. He’s like, ‘No, I want to pitch,’ ” Koerner said. “He goes, ‘I’m closing this thing out.’ He’s that kid. I’m really proud of him.”

Matznick had two hits and Kelly finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Chase Decker also had an RBI.

Decker said Kelly has had a crazy postseason.

“It’s just awesome how we can come in here and have confidence and win games,” he said. “As a senior, I was in tears. Coming here three years in a row, beating this team – this team is really good. It’s just a blessing.”

Newman’s Chase Decker celebrates as he rounds the bases on Kelly’s home run against Chicago Hope Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Class 2A Supersectional at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

Matznick got both scoring innings started with singles from the leadoff spot. Decker had an RBI single before Kelly went deep.

Heading back to state, the Comets are determined to have their best finish yet after taking third two years ago and fourth last year. Newman has yet to make the state title game.

“We just need to continue to have a bunch of confidence,” Decker said. “I know the hitting’s there, I know the pitching’s there. It’s just a matter of, we can do it.”

With another year of experience under their belts, the Comets hope it translates to an even better finish.

“Usually, there’s going to be nerves,” Bushman said. ”I don’t really think we’re going to have that, because we’ve been in these situations. We’ve been here, and I think we’ll be fine down at state and I think we can go all the way this year."