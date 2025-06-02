No streaks, all shine: Dixon teen starts window-washing business

DIXON — A Dixon teen is scrubbing his way to success, one window pane at a time.

Keegan Shirley owns Gleam Team, a commercial and residential window-washing business he runs with several of his friends and fellow Dixon High School athletes. The 17-year-old cross-country athlete started the company last summer.

“I’ve always wanted to start a business but I’ve lived overseas most of my life which made that harder,” Shirley said. “Every year, I would come back to the U.S. during the summer and I would mow lawns and set up a lemonade stand, but I could never have a sustained business.”

Shirley, whose parents are international teachers, has lived in China, Kazakhstan and Italy. When his family moved to Dixon two years ago during his sophomore year of high school, he knew it was the perfect opportunity to start a long-term business.

“A window-washing business had the most potential for an upside,” Shirley said. “It’s very skill-based, so, if you get good at it, you don’t need a lot of expensive equipment to get started.”

Gleam Team washes interior and exterior windows, skylights, window screens, mirrors and more. To set up an appointment for a free estimate, call Shirley at 859-613-9631 or send a message through the Gleam Team Facebook page.