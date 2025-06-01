Work on U.S. 30 bridge over Elkhorn Creek in Whiteside County begins June 2

STERLING — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on the bridge carrying U.S. 30 over Elkhorn Creek in Whiteside County will begin Monday, June 2. The bridge is located west of Sterling.

Work will clean and paint the bridge. One lane will be open on the bridge and traffic will be controlled by temporary signals. The project is expected to be completed in August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.