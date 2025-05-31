Free meals for kids, teens offered through United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program

BorgWarner.employees are among the volunteers who have assisted with the United Way of Lee County's Summer Eats meal program. (Photo provided by United Way of Lee County)

DIXON – Beginning June 4, all children and teens can enjoy free meals in Lee County when school is out. This year, United Way will provide nutritious meals to kids and teens ages 18 and younger.

“Summer can be an incredibly stressful time for families who rely on school meals to feed their children,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “Summer meals help bridge this gap by providing families safe, stigma-free places to receive meals when school is out.”

United Way of Lee County began serving summer meals in 2017. Kids and teens will be able to get a grab-and-go meal from one of 12 sites throughout Lee County. Additionally, meals will be served at two sites in Ogle County.

Meals will feature kid-friendly items, and no registration or ID is required. Meals will be handed out at sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The program runs from June 4 to Aug. 6. The meals at the libraries will be available all day Wednesdays during the libraries’ open hours.

2025 Summer Eats meal sites

Old Lincoln School

St. Paul Church

Splash Pad at Vaile Park

Wooden Wonderland

Dixon High School

Jefferson School

Washington School

Amboy Public Library

Ashton Public Library

Dixon Public Library

Franklin Grove Public Library

Paw Paw Public Library

Oregon Public Library

Polo Public Library

United Way of Lee County runs the Summer Eats program with the help of countless community partners. Sponsors include Big Sky, the Do It Best Foundation, Prairie Brome Solar and the Dixon Community Trust.

United Way is looking for additional donations and volunteers to support this program. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 382, Dixon, IL 61021. Please add “Summer Eats” to the memo line. Those interested can learn more at unitedwayofleecounty.org or by contacting Ashley Richter at 815-284-3339 or arichter@uwleeco.org.