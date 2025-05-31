May 31, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter of United Way

By John Sahly
United Way of Lee County Executive Director Ashley Richter delivers some books to a little library Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Vaile Park in Dixon.

File photo: United Way of Lee County Executive Director Ashley Richter delivers some books to a little library Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Vaile Park in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Ashley Richter of United Way" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for May 30 featured United Way of Lee and Ogle Counties Executive Director Ashley Richter.

Richter previews the upcoming “Summer Eats” free lunch program offered every Wednesday from June 4 through the first week in August at area locations including county libraries, Dixon school locations and other sites for those that need “grab and go” lunches. Also discussed: a project in connection with the Ogle County Health Department offering a free “mini-store” at the Dixon Public Library to anyone needing to pick up food stuffs and a United Way fundraising event on June 12 at a local Dixon eatery.

RadioPodcastLee CountyOgle County
John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.