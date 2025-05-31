Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter of United Way

File photo: United Way of Lee County Executive Director Ashley Richter delivers some books to a little library Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Vaile Park in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 30 featured United Way of Lee and Ogle Counties Executive Director Ashley Richter.

Richter previews the upcoming “Summer Eats” free lunch program offered every Wednesday from June 4 through the first week in August at area locations including county libraries, Dixon school locations and other sites for those that need “grab and go” lunches. Also discussed: a project in connection with the Ogle County Health Department offering a free “mini-store” at the Dixon Public Library to anyone needing to pick up food stuffs and a United Way fundraising event on June 12 at a local Dixon eatery.

