Morrison softball falls 4-3 in extras to North Boone in sectional final

Morrison's Bella Duncan shut out Oregon on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

WOODSTOCK — Morrison’s Bella Duncan and North Boone’s Courtney Troutt went blow for blow in the circle for eight innings in Friday’s Class 2A Marian Central Sectional championship.

But it was Troutt who delivered the winning hit.

After striking out her first two at-bats against Duncan, Troutt singled, later crossing home plate to tie the game and force extras. She came through again in the eighth, driving in Hayden Staver with an RBI single to walk off for the Vikings in a 4-3 win.

North Boone, last year’s state runner-up, won a second straight sectional title.

Morrison was playing for its first sectional title since 2017.

Morrison coach Chelsea Eads said she was super proud of her team.

“They came a long way,” she said. “[A] 17-game win streak that we were on and it’s been a while since Morrison has been this far. They set the standard high for the next year, and I think they’re going to come in on fire.”

The Fillies (22-5) and Duncan had to battle after the game nearly slipped away in the seventh.

The Vikings had three straight singles and Kierya Robinson tied the game 3-3 with a two-run single. Duncan coaxed a shallow flyout and Morrison tagged out the runner at third on a bunt attempt. Duncan got out of the jam with her 15th strikeout, but Morrison’s 7-8-9 hitters went down in order in the eighth to leave Duncan waiting on deck.

Eads said her team left it all on the field a day after its win in the sectional semifinals.

“They gave it everything they had,” she said. “And they showed a lot of heart.”

Troutt, a junior, had the walk-off single after a one-out error put Staver in scoring position after she led off the bottom of the eighth with a single.

The Vikings, who had two days of rest, had six of their 10 hits against Duncan in the last two innings.

“When you’re going through the lineup three, four times, they’re going to start putting the ball in play,” Eads said. “I’ll give them credit, they’re a great team. They’re a great-hitting team one through nine. They earned it. They deserve it.

“I’m just so proud of the way that we fought for it.”

Morrison was in control early after Duncan scored the first run after leading off with a double. She was given home plate on an obstruction call.

North Boone tied it with a sacrifice from Avarie Torres in the fourth inning. Morrison re-took the lead when Kaylee Pruis was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth; Ducan flew out to leave the bases loaded.

Allie Anderson’s RBI single gave Morrison a 3-1 lead in the seventh before North Boone rallied.

Torres said her team made adjustments as the game went on. The Vikings came through in Duncan’s third trip through the order.

“In past games against good pitchers, the first time through the lineup, if we don’t hit well, we just keep making good cuts. Keep waiting for pitches to hit,” Torres said. “Especially when we were down in the seventh inning. Stay tough, keep getting hits and come back and win.”

Staver finished 4 for 4 with two doubles and scored two runs for the Vikings. Robinson led the team with two RBIs.

Troutt got the win after striking out eight, walking one and allowing three earned runs.

“None of us gave up,” she said.

Bella Duncan, Kiyah Wolber and Ava Duncan all had two hits.

Bella Duncan struck out 15 with no walks and four earned runs in her last start with the team. She is a Western Michigan softball recruit.

Eads said her four graduating seniors have been great leaders this season as the team has gotten back to contention this season.

Morrison pitcher Bella Duncan gives head coach Chelsea Eads a spray of pink hair to celebrate the Fillies' 9-0 regional championship win at Princeton on Saturday. (Kevin Hieronymus)

“They wanted it bad, and they’re the ones that brought the fun on this team,” Eads said. “Bella Duncan out there on the mound, Kaylee Pruis in center, Madi Armitage at first and Kiyah Wolber at second. A heck of a defense right there. Big shoes to fill.”