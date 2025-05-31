May 30, 2025
Dixon, Sterling track and field athletes advance to Saturday’s state finals

By Drake Lansman
Joseph Holcomb

Joseph Holcomb (Photo contributed by Sterling)

Dixon and Sterling will both be represented in multiple events in Saturday’s state finals in Charleston.

For Dixon, Averik Wiseman, Keegan Shirley, Aaron Conderman and Dean Geiger were sixth in the 4x800 prelims to advance. Dixon’s Owen LeSage continued his breakout season in the shot put and was seventh in the prelims.

Sterling had three relays advance, along with Joseph Holcomb in the 200 and Kaedon Phillips in the high jump. Holcomb grabbed the ninth spot in the finals with a personal record of 21.92. Phillips was one of 16 high jumpers to hit 1.90 meters.

Rock Falls’ Anthony Valdivia’s best jump was 1.85 meters. He was also 17th in the 400.

Sterling’s Derek Prieto, Holcomb, Maurice Delacruz and Ryan Gebhardt were ninth in the 4x100 to advance.

Cole Stumpenhorst, Holcomb, Gebhardt and Delacruz were fourth in the 4x200 prelims. Aiden Lacy, Prieto, Quincy Maas and Delacruz had the third-best time in the 4x400.

