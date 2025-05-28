Marley Sechrest drives in 7 runs in Sterling’s regional semifinal win

Sterling’s Marley Sechrest celebrates her home run against Rochelle Tuesday, May 27, 2025, during a Class 3A Regional softball game in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Marley Sechrest’s power at the plate was on full display Tuesday in Sterling’s 13-2 win over Rochelle in six innings to open the postseason.

In the senior catcher’s first at-bat, her line drive was misplayed in center and she was able to race all the way home as three runs scored.

She added a two-run double, a two-run home run and Lily Martinez launched another two-run blast to end the game early in the Class 3A Dixon Regional semifinal win.

The power surge helped the second-seeded Golden Warriors (19-10) snap a four-game losing streak and advance to Friday’s final against Belvidere North, a 6-0 winner over Dixon in the nightcap.

Sechrest said she was going for at least two bases on her first big hit, but she had the green light and raced all the way home to give Sterling a 3-0 lead.

“I looked and she was running back so I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’m going,’” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it to go that far.”

Sechrest’s two-run home run in her third at-bat went just over the fence to make it 7-0 in the fifth inning.

She said staying relaxed and taking things game-by-game has helped her success at the plate.

“I was kind of aiming for it,” she said of her home run. “I was talking myself up, trying to go for it.”

As a senior, Sechrest said she’s focused on encouraging the team to give it their all.

“We’re really focusing on energy and lifting each other up. More than just the game, having fun and being a great team player,” she said. “Just play like you know how to and take practice into the games.”

Sterling had nine hits and Martinez held the Hubs (9-21) to six hits, striking out four and walking one with one earned run allowed.

Martinez finished with two RBIs, Kaity Taylor had an RBI and Lily Cantu drove in two more.

Rochelle starting pitcher Lauren Dyer had two strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched.

Martinez said it was a really good feeling to get the offense going after just eight runs its last four games.

“Every time someone starts off with a good hit,” she said, “we just cheer each other on and it just keeps going.”

Sterling scored four runs in the fifth and the sixth innings to put the game away.

Its defense also made a difference as Rochelle gave up five unearned runs on the other side.

“We definitely have to make the easy plays before we make the hard ones,” Martinez said.

Sterling’s Lily Martinez winds up for a pitch against Rochelle Tuesday, May 27, 2025, during a Class 3A Regional softball game in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Up next is a matchup with a hot Belvidere North team which was won 17 straight games. Sterling has won 12 straight regional titles.

“We’re just trying to keep everything in check,” Martinez said. “Like our batting and fielding.”

Martinez said it’s big having someone like Sechrest behind the plate. Martinez leads the team with 34 RBIs and Sechrest is second with 32.

“She did really well today,” Martinez said of Sechrest. “Her bat definitely came in handy today and behind the plate, she’s a very good catcher. When I am struggling, she’ll come out there and talk to me and get me back in that mindset that I need to be in.”