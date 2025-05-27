May 27, 2025
Shaw Local
Five Whiteside Area Career Center students recognized for achievement

By Shaw Local News Network
Whiteside Area Career Center

Whiteside Area Career Center (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Five Whiteside Area Career Center students were named as WACC students of the month for April. They are:

  • Tori Miller, a senior from Ashton-Franklin Center High School, for culinary arts.
Tori Miller

Tori Miller (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Kazimieras Grazulis, a senior from Newman High School, for computer technology.
Kazimieras Grazulis

Kazimieras Grazulis (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Cole Walowski, a senior from Bureau Valley High School, for digital media arts.
Cole Walowski

Cole Walowski (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Stephen Keating, a senior from Rock Falls High School, for criminal justice.
Stephen Keating

Stephen Keating (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Ayden White, a senior from Sterling High School, for building trades.
Ayden White

Ayden White (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

