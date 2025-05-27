Five Whiteside Area Career Center students recognized for achievement

STERLING — Five Whiteside Area Career Center students were named as WACC students of the month for April. They are:

Tori Miller, a senior from Ashton-Franklin Center High School, for culinary arts.

Tori Miller (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Kazimieras Grazulis, a senior from Newman High School, for computer technology.

Kazimieras Grazulis (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Cole Walowski, a senior from Bureau Valley High School, for digital media arts.

Cole Walowski (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Stephen Keating, a senior from Rock Falls High School, for criminal justice.

Stephen Keating (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Ayden White, a senior from Sterling High School, for building trades.