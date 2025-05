Dixon High School Principal Jared Shaner reminded the Class of 2025 to “Be where your feet are” and to slow down and enjoy the times as he addresses them during their commencement Sunday, May 25, 2025. Valedictorian Joseph Apple and Salutatorian Siena Kemmeren both thanked the many friends, family and educators who helped them through their studies. After the last graduate crossed the stage, confetti and hats took to the sky in celebration.

(Alex T. Paschal)