Tri-County Opportunities Council to celebrate 60 years of community impact June 6

Wallace School acting director Amber Stavenger (left), Stacy Flanagan and Connie Marney speak with students Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, during lunch hour at the Tri-County Opportunities Council Early Head Start/Head Start program in Sterling. Tri-County Opportunities Council will celebrate its 60th anniversary June 6. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Tri-County Opportunities Council is proud to announce its 60th anniversary celebration, marking six decades of dedicated service to the residents of Bureau, Carroll, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark, and Whiteside counties.

The celebration will be from 5-11 p.m. June 6 at Champs Banquet Venue, 9 E. Third St., Sterling, and will bring together community members, partners, and supporters to honor the agency’s legacy and future.

Founded in 1965 as part of the national community action movement, Tri-County Opportunities Council has played a role in fighting poverty and empowering individuals and families to achieve economic self-sufficiency. From early childhood education to housing assistance, energy programs, and workforce development, the agency has remained steadfast in its mission to help people and change lives.

“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our staff, board, volunteers, and community partners,” said Jill Calkins, president and CEO of Tri-County Opportunities Council. “Together, we have made a real and lasting difference in the lives of thousands of individuals and families across our nine-county region.”

The 60th anniversary celebration will feature special guest speakers, live entertainment, and a tribute to the organization’s history and impact. All are welcome to attend. RSVPs are appreciated and can be sent to tcoc@tcochelps.org.

As Tri-County Opportunities Council looks to the future, the organization remains committed to addressing emerging community needs with innovation, integrity, and compassion., Calkins said.

For more information about the event or to learn how to support the work of Tri-County Opportunities Council, visit www.tcochelps.org or call 815-625-7830.