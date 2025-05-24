Newman beats E-P, Morrison falls in Alleman regional semifinals

MOLINE —Facing an Erie-Prophetstown squad it lost to last week by one run, Newman did not take the Panthers lightly.

E-P loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning, but the Comets held on for a 7-4 win in the Class 2A Alleman Regional semifinals at Augustana College’s Brunner Field. The game was played at Swanson Stadium due to Alleman’s field being in poor condition after games were pushed back by rain.

Evan Bushman pitched six innings to get the win as Garret Matznick closed it out to snap a three-game losing streak. The second-seeded Comets (24-7-1) advanced to face the third-seeded Pioneers in Saturday’s final at 11 a.m. at Alleman’s Gerard’s Yard. Alleman beat Morrison 12-2 in six innings in the nightcap.

Newman took advantage of 10 walks as the Comets tallied just four hits in the win. Garret Wolfe and Michael Morse each led the team with two RBIs.

Newman scored four runs in the third after E-P (7-13) led 1-0.

“We had confidence going into the game,” Matznick said. “Just getting runners on base, putting it in play, making them field it [was key].”

Bushman said the team, which finished fourth at state last season, looks to lock in again during the postseason after closing the regular season with a short slump two years in a row.

“We knew we had a rough week last week, but you know, playoffs is a different mode,” he said. “You’ve got to dial in and lock in for your team. And everyone contributed today.”

Five different players scored runs for Newman, which struck out only twice.

Bushman said although the team would prefer hits over walks, it will take what is given.

“We’re a big 0-2 swinging team, 3-0 swinging team,” he said. “We don’t really like our walks, but we take what we can and we’ll drive the ball when we can.”

Newman coach Kenny Koerner gave the Panthers credit after the familiar foe gave them another battle. Offensively, his team was able to make the walks count.

“I thought our guys did a nice job being patient today when they struggled a little bit hitting the zone,” he said.

Koerner hopes the team can make more hard contact if it wants to go on another postseason run.

“I don’t think we hit well enough today to be able to win a regional final,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to hit better [Saturday] to be able to beat Alleman.”

Bushman, who has pitched 53.2 innings in 10 appearances, has a knack for the big games and eating innings.

“Evan doesn’t get nervous,” Koerner said. “Evan really likes the big stage. I think he showed that for us last year in our postseason run. When you give him the ball, you feel pretty good you’re going to get maybe five, six, sometimes seven out of him. ”

E-P out-hit Newman 8-4 but two big innings and too many runners left on base were costly.

Braylon Swertfeger led the Panthers with two hits. Evan Steimle took the loss after pitching the first two scoreless innings, finishing with five earned runs allowed, three hits, nine walks and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

E-P coach Jeff Wunderlich said too many free passes and errors hurt his team.

“We just couldn’t string [hits] together when we needed,” he said. “That’s kind of been our thing this year. A timely hit here and there were the difference in ballgames. We lost a lot of close ball games this year due to errors and unfortunately leaving guys [on base].”

Alleman 12, Morrison 2: Leading 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, the Mustangs looked to be in good position against the regional hosts.

That was until Will Bowers doubled down the left field line to get Alleman on the board. The flood gates opened and the Mustangs (11-10) were unable to recover after the Pioneers took a 4-2 lead in the frame.

Alleman (27-9) scored its first six runs with two outs and out-hit Morrison 14-5. The Pioneers scored five times in the fifth and once more in the sixth to put the game away an inning early.

Bowers finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and six different Alleman players had RBIs.

“We started off hot,” Morrison coach Danny Willis said. “It’s probably the first time all season we started off with scoring in the first inning. We played pretty well for a few innings and then got a ball hit down the line by them that happened to be called fair, didn’t go our way, and that kind of sparked a rally for them and we kind of got down on ourselves and never really got back from it.

“But that’s kind of on us and just something you can’t do in baseball.”

There were still positives this season for Willis and Morrison, which won the NUIC South title in its first season. The Mustangs were 3-16 last year.

“It was a great first year for me,” Willis said. “I was blessed to have such a great group of guys to start off with who really bought in and helped change the program around. I don’t do anything other than coach. They do all the hard work. That’s a testament to them and where they want to be.”