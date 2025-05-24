Dixon school board OKs hirings, resignations, retirement

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several new hires, resignations and other personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday.

New hires

Natalee Boone, special education teacher at Jefferson School

Angel Doyle, pre-K for all preschool teacher at Washington School

Ashley Henegar, assistant principal at Reagan Middle School

Stefanie Jordan, social worker at Washington School

Alexis Point, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School

Abby Risner, choir teacher at Dixon High School

Molly Stitzel, fifth-grade special education resource teacher at Madison School

Kaile Valdez, paraprofessional at Dixon High School

Amy Wilcox, paraprofessional at Dixon High School

Change in status

Kayla Ankney, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School

Sydney Bittner, from office assistant at Reagan Middle School to building secretary at Dixon High School, effective July 1

Brenda Quaco, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic School

Resignations

Danielle DeWitt, special education teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Jon Kingry, crossing guard at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Melissa Palacio, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1

Annah Rosenbaum, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Elizabeth Stamm, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Retirements

Dorraine Kingry, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Dismissals

Esmeralda Rangel, custodian at Dixon High School, effective May 21

Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective May 21

New facilitator

Maggie Curry, physical education facilitator at Dixon High School

Facilitator resignation

Jennifer Kuehl, third-grade facilitator, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches/activities

Jesse Arjes, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Rick Shroyer, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Denise Ewers, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Richard Dingraudo, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Zack Heitz, head summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Brad Winterland, assistant summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Tyler Matteson, assistant summer strength, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 coaching/activities resignations