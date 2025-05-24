May 24, 2025
Dixon school board OKs hirings, resignations, retirement

By Charlene Bielema
Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several new hires, resignations and other personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday.

New hires

  • Natalee Boone, special education teacher at Jefferson School
  • Angel Doyle, pre-K for all preschool teacher at Washington School
  • Ashley Henegar, assistant principal at Reagan Middle School
  • Stefanie Jordan, social worker at Washington School
  • Alexis Point, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School
  • Abby Risner, choir teacher at Dixon High School
  • Molly Stitzel, fifth-grade special education resource teacher at Madison School
  • Kaile Valdez, paraprofessional at Dixon High School
  • Amy Wilcox, paraprofessional at Dixon High School

Change in status

  • Kayla Ankney, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School
  • Sydney Bittner, from office assistant at Reagan Middle School to building secretary at Dixon High School, effective July 1
  • Brenda Quaco, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic School

Resignations

  • Danielle DeWitt, special education teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
  • Jon Kingry, crossing guard at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
  • Melissa Palacio, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1
  • Annah Rosenbaum, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
  • Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
  • Elizabeth Stamm, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Retirements

  • Dorraine Kingry, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Dismissals

  • Esmeralda Rangel, custodian at Dixon High School, effective May 21
  • Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective May 21

New facilitator

  • Maggie Curry, physical education facilitator at Dixon High School

Facilitator resignation

  • Jennifer Kuehl, third-grade facilitator, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches/activities

  • Jesse Arjes, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Rick Shroyer, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Denise Ewers, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Richard Dingraudo, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Zack Heitz, head summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Brad Winterland, assistant summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Tyler Matteson, assistant summer strength, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 coaching/activities resignations

  • Eric Fergusion, RMS assistant Scholastic Bowl coach, effective May 21
  • Candance Lind, RMS Scholastic Bowl coach, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
