Dixon school board OKs hirings, resignations, retirement

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several new hires, resignations and other personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday.
New hires
- Natalee Boone, special education teacher at Jefferson School
- Angel Doyle, pre-K for all preschool teacher at Washington School
- Ashley Henegar, assistant principal at Reagan Middle School
- Stefanie Jordan, social worker at Washington School
- Alexis Point, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School
- Abby Risner, choir teacher at Dixon High School
- Molly Stitzel, fifth-grade special education resource teacher at Madison School
- Kaile Valdez, paraprofessional at Dixon High School
- Amy Wilcox, paraprofessional at Dixon High School
Change in status
- Kayla Ankney, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School
- Sydney Bittner, from office assistant at Reagan Middle School to building secretary at Dixon High School, effective July 1
- Brenda Quaco, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic School
Resignations
- Danielle DeWitt, special education teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
- Jon Kingry, crossing guard at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
- Melissa Palacio, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1
- Annah Rosenbaum, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
- Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
- Elizabeth Stamm, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
Retirements
- Dorraine Kingry, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
Dismissals
- Esmeralda Rangel, custodian at Dixon High School, effective May 21
- Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective May 21
New facilitator
- Maggie Curry, physical education facilitator at Dixon High School
Facilitator resignation
- Jennifer Kuehl, third-grade facilitator, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches/activities
- Jesse Arjes, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Rick Shroyer, JV softball, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Denise Ewers, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Richard Dingraudo, accompanist, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Zack Heitz, head summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Brad Winterland, assistant summer strength, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Tyler Matteson, assistant summer strength, ½ stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
2024-25 coaching/activities resignations
- Eric Fergusion, RMS assistant Scholastic Bowl coach, effective May 21
- Candance Lind, RMS Scholastic Bowl coach, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year