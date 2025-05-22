42 graduate from Sterling’s Newman High School

Newman graduates celebrate and flip their tassels after receiving their diplomas Wednesday, May 21, 2025, during commencement. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Newman Central Catholic High School saw 42 new alumni join the ranks Wednesday, May 21, 2025, as members of the Class of 2025 crossed the stage to collect their diplomas.

Student speakers Joe Oswalt and Daniel Kelly spoke of the class time spent together and the legacy of families whose members – one after the other – have attended Newman.

In lieu of valedictory and salutatory awards, students who qualify were recognized with summa cum laude distinction.

After diplomas were conferred, graduates took to the front lawn to launch hats and confetti skyward.