May 21, 2025
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Clay Whelan, Lee County Sheriff

By John Sahly

File photo: Clay Whelan (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Read the transcript from our May 21 Talk-Line interview with Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan discussing the upcoming Memorial Day driving period and what the county is doing as far as extra patrols.

Other topics discussed: road construction areas, the department’s mobile unit located at area events this summer, a donation to the K-9 unit for new body armor, problems with thefts of copper from agricultural locations and cashless bail.

RadioPodcastLee CountyLee County Sheriff's Office
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.