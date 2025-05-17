Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Rep. Brad Fritts on recent state legislation

74th district incumbent Brad Fritts (left) and Tom Demmer look over the numbers for race Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Fritts is facing off against Democrat David Simpson. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 16 featured Illinois 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts of Dixon discussing the progress made moving towards the end of the General Assembly session at the end of this month along with the status of his proposed legislation he put forward this year.

Also discussed: plans for his Summer Tour of “Coffee and Conversation” and “Town Hall” meetings planned from June through August and the recent selection of the new Pope.

