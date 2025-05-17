May 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Rep. Brad Fritts on recent state legislation

By John Sahly
74th district incumbent Brad Fritts (left) and Tom Demmer look over the numbers for race Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Fritts is facing off against Democrat David Simpson.

74th district incumbent Brad Fritts (left) and Tom Demmer look over the numbers for race Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Fritts is facing off against Democrat David Simpson. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 16 featured Illinois 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts of Dixon discussing the progress made moving towards the end of the General Assembly session at the end of this month along with the status of his proposed legislation he put forward this year.

Also discussed: plans for his Summer Tour of “Coffee and Conversation” and “Town Hall” meetings planned from June through August and the recent selection of the new Pope.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastGovernmentBrad FrittsIllinois General Assembly
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.