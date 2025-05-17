State Rep. Fritts announces summer tour schedule

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced his summer tour of District 74.

The tour will be held Wednesdays from June 4 through Aug. 27.

“I am excited to begin my third annual summer tour to speak with constituents,” Fritts said in a news release. “These annual summer tours have become one of my favorite parts of being a state representative. It allows me to meet with hundreds of constituents and have authentic conversations about their needs and priorities. Being able to assist them with state issues or bringing their ideas back with me to Springfield is what this job is all about.”

The tour includes town halls and coffee and conversation events. The coffee and conversation events will be held in local coffee shops and restaurants. Fritts also will tour local businesses and attend community events.

“I look forward to meeting with as many of my constituents as possible this summer, as I work to better understand the needs of every community in the 74th District,” Fritts said in the release.

The tour’s first coffee and conversation event will be at 8 a.m. June 4 in Franklin Grove. A town hall also is set for 6 p.m. June 4 in Waterman.

To view the tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.