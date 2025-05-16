Decor & More: Rock Falls crafter turns passion into home-based business

Lynn Benson holds a wooden sign in front of her home-based business, Decor & More, in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls woman has grown her passion for crafts into a full-fledged home business.

Decor & More is a home-based business in Rock Falls specializing in charmingly whimsical pre-made wooden signs, door hangers, shelf-sitters, do-it-yourself kits and coffee mugs. Customers also can book on- and off-site paint parties, offering a fun way to socialize with friends while decorating their newly discovered treasures.

Owner Lynn Benson started the business 10 years ago after “basically being raised in a wood shop.”

“My mom and stepdad had a business for longer than I’ve been alive,” Benson said. “They made outdoor windmills, wishing wells, bridges for farmers to put over their little creeks and outdoor furniture for porches.”

Before opening her business, Benson worked at Quebecor in Mt. Morris, then briefly at County Market after the factory closed. As she began raising a family, she decided to stay home and started selling her crafts at local shows, eventually inspiring her to open a storefront.

However, Benson decided to close the storefront a few years ago due to the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, high day care costs and rent that was more expensive than her mortgage.

“It was kind of a blessing with COVID, how everything got shut down, because people got used to porch pickups and ordering stuff online,” Benson said.

Benson also holds painting events at the Rock Falls Community Building six months out of the year, where people can pick their stencil, have it applied to the board and paint it. Additionally, she holds monthly themed paint parties at her home.

Customers can visit decor-and-more.net to browse more than 400 designs and place their order. Decor & More is located at 1609 Seventh Ave. in Rock Falls and offers shipping and porch pickup.

For information, call 815-622-8468.