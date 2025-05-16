Color Me Happy art studio in Sterling paints DIY art in a new light

STERLING – A Sterling art studio is putting a new spin on painting.

Color Me Happy is a do-it-yourself art studio that offers art classes and private parties for children and adults. It also features a splatter room, where patrons don ponchos while throwing darts at paint-filled balloons, beat paint-topped drums and pedal a stationary bike that spins their canvas while they splash it with color.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Sonia Robinson spins a canvas using a stationary bike at her art studio, Color Me Happy, in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Owner Sonia Robinson opened the studio two months ago after deciding to downsize her former business, Primitive Frills, to spend more time doing what she loves, art.

“I was doing a lot of traveling to markets and honestly missed a lot of the stuff at home,” Robinson said. “I decided to downsize and focus on the DIY side of the art studio. Now, I’m able to focus a lot more on the parties, the classes and give it more of my attention.”

Robinson has always been creative and has enjoyed painting and crafts since childhood. Over time, life and raising a family caused her to put her creative work aside.

When her daughter left for military boot camp, Robinson said she needed something to occupy her mind and returned to making arts and crafts. A friend asked her to create homecoming flowers, which led to additional orders and a renewed interest in her work.

“I was doing a lot of craft shows, and the craft shows are on Saturday mornings when my kids had football and basketball games,” Robinson said. “So, once again, I put it back. Then, when my daughter left for the military, I pulled everything back out. Everybody started leaving the house and moving out, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna do this.’”

Color Me Happy also offers wood projects, paintable ceramics, and customizable shirts, hats, bags and candles. The studio is at 323 First Ave. in Sterling, but Robinson also offers off-site parties.

Currently, all services are by appointment only. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-716-6311.