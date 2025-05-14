100th anniversary of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge to be topic May 18

Two wood ducks swim away from the shore of the Mississippi River near Fulton on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — Ed Britton, wildlife refuge manager of the Savanna District, will present a program on the 100th anniversary of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Fulton Martin House Museum.

Britton will talk about the history of the refuge and the fish and wildlife species present in the local area of the Mississippi – a great natural resource that Fulton shares with Clinton, Iowa.

His topic also will cover the management challenges of the unpredictable changes of Fulton’s closest neighbor, the “mighty” Mississippi River.

Britton will provide information on recent restoration projects.

The Fulton Museum, 707 10th Ave., consists of 11 rooms of historical artifacts and an extensive photo gallery of local interest.

The north entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served.

One of the museum’s permanent displays features the Lincoln Highway Bridge, erected in 1891 over the Mississippi River.