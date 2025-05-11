Dixon auto repair business says goodbye after over 55 years of keeping community rolling

Russ Shuck, owner of Russ’ Automotive Service, hung up his wrench Friday, May 9, 2025. Shuck will continue the towing side of the business. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Russ Shuck was a high school sophomore in 1968 when he took a job at a gas station at 319 W. Everett St. in Dixon.

At the time, he had no idea that it would mark the beginning of a decades-long legacy. Now, more than 55 years later, his time working on vehicles at that spot – now known as Russ’ Automotive Service – has come to a close.

Friday was Shuck’s last day in business. He sold the building to Nate Rockwood of Amboy, who plans to bring his automotive window tinting service, TintWood, to Dixon.

Russ Shuck, who's run Russ' Automotive Service for over 55 years, hung up his wrench Friday, May 9, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shuck recalls getting his start in the business by working for the former owner, Bud Carr, for 20 years and managing the business for the last five of those years.

“One day, Bud went fishing and came back and said, ‘You guys are doing fine running it. You should just take over,’” Shuck recalled.

Shuck purchased the business from Carr in the summer of 1988. He operated it as a full-service gas station until 2006, when he closed the pumps and opened Russ’ Automotive Service & Towing.

“He always told me, ‘You’ll never get rich in the gas business but you’ll never starve,’” Shuck said. “And I never did. But I made a good business out of it and I’ve got nothing to complain about.”

As the years rolled on, advancements in automotive technology kept Shuck on his toes as he learned to keep up to date through personal research and fellow mechanics. He attributes the businesses’ success to transparency with his customers.

“I never flinched when telling a customer what was needed and always tried to do my best,” Shuck said. “They always liked me for that.”

Many times, Shuck went above and beyond for his customers, often creating tabs to make things easier for busy customers. He shared one example involving the rural fire department.

“One night, after they got rid of their tankers, they needed fuel for their trucks and vehicles,” Shuck recalled. “So, I gave them a key and told them if something happened and I wasn’t here, to help themselves and make out a ticket. They were great guys and I was happy to help.”

Shuck is 73 years old now and moving around the shop has gotten harder. Although he will continue his towing service, he decided it was finally time to take the break he had never allowed himself over the years.

“Tires and stuff on cars are getting bigger and heavier, and I’m struggling to get them up,” Shuck said. “I got a bad knee. I’ll continue to do the wrecker service, but working on cars is getting a little bit too much for me to handle, and I think it’s a good time to get out.”

He plans to spend his extra free time restoring classic cars, including his 1967 Dodge Dart.